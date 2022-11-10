LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two years ago, Kelly Casto finally decided to leave a career in IT and pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity with his wife and daughter called Bedlam Bricks.

“The obsession started when Lego started carrying Star Wars in 1999,” said Casto.

What You Need To Know Bedlam Bricks is a family operation and passion project of owner Kelly Casto



The store is located at 1230 East Powell Road in Lewis Center A Pop-Up Toy Show takes place this weekend, Saturday until 6 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m.

“Working IT all my professional career, I didn't have a chance to build as often as I'd like. You know, 20 years later, I can open a store with all the sets that I never had the chance to build,” said Casto.

The sales of Lego building kits have continued to soar, especially during the pandemic.

Lego reports consumer sales grew 22% last year compared to 2020.

Casto said he always enjoys seeing people of all ages looking forward to building something special.

“Three, all the way up to, I've got some senior citizens, they come in and they love to build Lego because it helps with the dexterity in their hands,” said Casto.

A couple of times a year Casto pairs up with Columbus Vintage Toys owner Brendan Love for a Pop-Up Toy Show, an opportunity to unite collectors and help out these small businesses' bottom line.

“We bring in all kinds of toys from the '70s, '80s, all the way up to modern. Also, everything is for sale, so come and build your collection and find some things you may not be able to find anywhere else,” said Love.

Casto said it's like a trip down memory lane seeing thousands of vintage toys in one spot.

As to what items may be hot this holiday season, he said that hasn't changed in recent years.

“Transformers I think are always hot. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles anything, whether it's Lego or just toys is super hot. Start small, and let them enjoy that building process. And sit down with them and do it with them, not do it for them, and just see if it grows,” said Casto.