MILWAUKEE — From Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, to Central Wisconsin Airport, to Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, commercial airports across Wisconsin rely on the Transportation Security Administration to make sure passengers can travel safely.

Now, the TSA is looking to make a hiring push at airports statewide.

Josephine Krajewski is a TSA Officer at Milwaukee Mitchell International. Krajewski is known around the airport for her positive attitude and love of talking with passengers.

She is no stranger to the airport. Prior to the closure of Midwest Airlines, Krajewski spent two decades as a flight attendant. Now as a TSA Officer, she gets to interact with flyers and ensure their safety.

“Not only do I have a job where I can pay my bills, but I am a safety enhancer,” Krajewski said. “People are going on vacation, on trips, and I am here to make sure they get to their destination safely. I am helping people.”

Recently, the TSA celebrated 20 years of serving airports in Wisconsin. The agency was created after 9/11 in order to provide standardized security screening at airports nationwide.

While two decades is a big accomplishment, it creates a challenge. Many of the original TSA employees at Wisconsin airports are nearing retirement age.

Frank Pipia is the TSA stakeholder manager for Wisconsin. Pipia said now is a time where recruiting is important.

“We have hit our 20 years, so a lot of our officers started right at the beginning, so they have 20 years already in,” he said. “A lot have retired, and with the whole economy everybody is looking for employees.”

The TSA is regularly hiring and also hosts recruitment events around the state. To learn more, visit its hiring website.