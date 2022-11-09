Speaking to reporters at a press conference after the midterm elections, President Joe Biden reaffirmed his intention to run for re-election in 2024.

“Our intention is to run again,” Biden said, referring to himself and First Lady Jill Biden, noting that it will be a “family decision.”

Whether or not Biden, 79, should run again has been a frequent topic of discussion throughout his first two years in the White House. Similar questions arose after the president was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this summer.

But the conversation surrounding a potential Biden-Trump rematch may have shifted following the results of this week’s midterm elections, which saw Democrats fare better than expectations despite facing significant headwinds.

Biden said that running for re-election has "been our intention, regardless of what the outcome" of Tuesday's midterms.

Biden has repeatedly stated his intention is to run again, telling reporters at his first news conference as president in March of last year: “My plan is to run for reelection. That's my expectation.”

The president has previously indicated he would welcome a rematch with former President Donald Trump. In an interview with CNN last month, Biden was optimistic about his chances in such a scenario: “I believe I can beat Donald Trump again.”

"We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power if he does run, making sure he—under legitimate efforts of our constitution—does not become the next president again," Biden said on Wednesday.

The president said Wednesday that he’s not in a rush to make his decision and is hoping to discuss it with Dr. Biden over the holidays before making a final determination in early 2023.

“My guess is it would be early next year we make that judgement,” Biden said.