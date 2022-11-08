MADISON, Wis. — Biomedical giant Exact Sciences announced Monday they will lay off 250 Wisconsin workers, reducing about 5% of their workforce.

The Madison-based cancer detection company is best known for its Cologuard product, which screens for colon cancer.

In a statement, the company cited “inflation, market volatility and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care,” as the reason for layoffs.

“We’ve also taken steps to simplify our organizational structure to improve communication and operational efficiencies,” it added.

All those who are laid off will receive severance packages and outplacement services. They’ll also get an opportunity to apply for a new role of the 200 open roles in the company.

Despite the abrupt action, representatives said they’re not giving up on the area.

“We remain deeply committed to Madison and excited to be part of its future for years to come,” the statement read.

Layoffs come after the company announced a $350 million expansion for Madison earlier this year. That expansion included the addition of a new research and development center and 1,300 news jobs.

In a statement to the State Journal, Director of Corporate Communications Stephanie Spanos said these job cuts will not affect the expansion or any future growth plans.