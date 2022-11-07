CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North American commercial truck drivers are still in high demand due to a shortage, impacting the ability to get goods, merchandise and other items shipped around the country.

What You Need To Know The American Trucking Associations says the country needs 80,000 drivers



A Charlotte-area commercial driving school says it had to open a second location due to demand



The school says more people are applying due to fears of a coming recession and see commercial truck driving as layoff-proof

The American Trucking Associations says the country needs 80,000 more drivers.

In Charlotte, a commercial truck driving school operator said he’s put about 500 drivers on the road the last two and a half years, and is attempting to get more driving.

“We’re finding out a lot of jobs that required six months, a year, maybe two years of experience are now calling us for our students. There is a higher demand for truck drivers,” said Christian Leguizamon at the newest campus of his CL Driving School.

Leguizamon opened a second location on Old Statesville Road this summer, due to high demand from both potential students and employers.

“It started earlier with the pandemic, there was a lot of layoffs and a lot of businesses closing, and so people wanted some job security. And with CDL you always have a job available. Everybody’s always hiring,” Leguizamon said.

In addition to the pandemic, Leguizamon said requests to enroll in the school have increased, along with fears of a potential recession, as applicants want a guaranteed job if the economy dips.

“Most truck drivers start off making about 52,000 a year, right out of school. It’s not terrible pay at starting, we’ve even seen it climb up to 80,000 to a 100,000 in their first year,” Leguizamon explained.

He first opened an Indian Trail location off Independence Boulevard about two and a half years ago. The waitlist for the campus had grown to four months, so he decided to add the Statesville Road spot this summer. Now, both campuses have a two-month waitlist.

Leguizamon has seen all sides of the commercial truck driving business, which is why he decided to start teaching drivers.

“Started off in warehouse work, with loading and unloading trucks, worked my way through dispatching. Came really familiar with the truck drivers themselves, caught interest in that, and then we started a school in New Jersey, and then slowly made our way down here to North Carolina,” he said.

There is high demand on both sides. Leguizamon said his two schools are inundated with job offers from large and small companies looking for drivers, with open job postings, usually in the hundreds.

Despite, all the time spent around trucks, he said he’s content staying behind the desk instead of a wheel.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for them, but it’s very fulfilling to see the growth. And, to see their next steps and follow them throughout their career. I’d love to get behind the wheel, but this is very gratifying for me,” Leguizamon said.

Trucking companies often offer signing bonuses, reimbursements or scholarships for students receiving their commercial license. Large companies, like Campbell’s Soup, Schneider, US Foods, and others have all reached out to hire Leguizamon's students in the last two years.