SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It’s close to that time of year when families gather to celebrate the holidays.

What You Need To Know Inflation is forcing businesses to create new streams of revenue to keep their prices down for customers

Florist Mari Cucunato is excited for the holiday rush, but concerned about significantly higher prices for the products she sells

Mari’s Flowers has been in business for nearly three decades and is dedicated to keeping prices down and holiday spirit up for its clients

That means some will order a special floral arrangement for the occasion.

Mari Cucunato owns Mari’s Flowers in South Milwaukee.

She’s excited about the holiday rush, but is concerned with how inflation is impacting her nearly three-decade old business.

“It’s not just my business, it’s everything, so I’m nervous for my vendors,” Cucunato said. “I understand that they had to raise things 30%. I get that.”

She’s supplemented her increased overhead by adding wine tastings and gift baskets to her store offerings. She also teaches flower arranging workshops, and during the holidays, she offers classes on how to make homemade wreathes.

These additions have boosted her bottom line so she can keep her floral arrangements affordable. Many of her clients have been with her for years and she refuses to let them down.

“There are so many places they can get their flowers, but the fact that they come to me year after year, I’m incredibly humbled, and it just makes me want to create something beautiful for them,” said Cucunato.

She believes it’s not just about business and profit. For her, it’s personal, especially during the holidays.

“In spite of all the increases in freight and the cost of goods, I’ll figure out those numbers. I just try to focus on the clients,” she said.

Right now, Cucunato’s sole motivation is staying true to her client’s holiday traditions, while not letting inflation damper the holiday spirit.

For more info, visit https://www.marisflowers.com/.