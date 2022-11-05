WORCESTER, Mass. - Now that Halloween is over, people are already starting to get in the holiday spirit. On Saturday, the Shrewsbury Street Holiday Kickoff gave local crafters and small businesses a platform to ring in a busy shopping season.

Although it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas, it didn't quite feel like it with temperatures reaching above 70 degrees in Worcester.

"This is an outdoor market, so any time it's nice and sunny, it's just a good day to be outside and it benefits us I think," said Dan Carlson, Co-founder of Redemption Rock Brewing.

The pop-up shops are a collaboration between Redemption Rock and Made Markets. Lauren Jeleniewski runs the show, and coordinating with dozens of small businesses can make for a busy schedule.

'I find myself not really having any time to actually shop, but the great thing about events like this is normally I will run around and scramble while I'm working to try and stock up as much holiday shopping as I can," Jeleniewski said.

The monthly artisan market has been up and running since June. For Saturday's holiday kickoff, some vendors went all out. Kellie McElhinney of Sage Home Collections arrived in an old-fashioned trolley filled with Christmas ornaments.

"We've had it on the road going to lots of different shows, we've been at every single Made Market this summer," McElhinney said. "I've made some great friends, and feel happy to support their businesses too, so it's just been great to support each other."

If you missed out Saturday and you're starting to feel the holiday spirit, there's one more chance to stop by and see it for yourself.

"It's actually going to be on Small Business Saturday, which in my opinion is one of the most important shopping days of the year," Jeleniewski said. "That's actually going to be held on the other side of the street at Redemption Rock Brewing on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."

Items for sale by local artisans are all handmade, and most of them are located in Central Massachusetts. For more info, visit Made Markets' Facebook and Instagram pages.