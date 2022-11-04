TAMPA, Fla. — A couple of entrepreneurs in Tampa have been able to secure over $1 million in investments toward their new note-taking app.

“People’s attention spans are getting shorter and shorter every day,” said Joe Steilberg, chief operating officer for the Twos app.

According to Steilberg, memory is a tricky thing for some and it’s only getting worse. For programmer Parker Klein, after struggling with depression, he found solace in writing things down.

It was at that time it came to him that there isn’t an app out there that is essentially a one-stop shop for note taking, lists and event reminders.

“We had the same idea of what is going to provide the most value,” Klein, the chief executive officer of Twos, said. Since he and Joe had similar ideas, they decided to team up with Twos.

“Instead of calling a cab, now you call an Uber,” Steilberg said. “We want people to think of Twos whenever they have something to write down.” Twos creates a space that surprisingly has been absent in the smart phone world up until now.

“It’s just this all-in-one platform,” said Klein. It essentially works like this: Say you want to remember that Parker’s birthday is Nov. 5.

Well, on the app you can type that up and it will automatically put it on your today list and will remind you on Nov. 5 that it’s Parker’s birthday. On top of that, you can connect your work and personal calendars, so it appears in those places, too.

Essentially, any information like groceries, movie recommendations and people’s names can all be found in one place instead of several separate apps.

“You can move, reorder, share things by just dragging and dropping them,” Steilberg said. It’s a user-friendly space that both Klein and Steilberg are proud of.

After working at several major tech companies, Klein had the tools to design it and create it from the ground up.

So, he quit his job because he wanted to focus on something that would make him feel more fulfilled. And he says he’s found that fulfillment in Twos. That gamble has paid off big for these two.

It’s gone so well that they have been able to secure funding with Tampa Bay Ventures who recently invested $1.4 million into the work these two are doing.

“You know, it eventually came to, ‘Let’s put some money behind this and let’s see what we can do,’ because we were already having somewhat of success,” Klein said.

It’s work they wouldn’t want to be doing with anyone else. The two met back in Texas in 2019 and immediately hit it off. Both their leases were ending around the same time, so they decided to take the plunge and move to Florida.

They were so pleased to see how welcoming the Tampa area has been to entrepreneurs like them.

“We’ve just been so lucky to be given the opportunity to get deeper and deeper into the community,” Steilberg said.

Which is possible not only through Steilberg’s creativity on their social media platforms, but through their work at the University of Tampa’s Spartan Accelerator and Incubator program.

Even though neither of them went to school there, they successfully applied for the program and are now able to use office facilities and other resources to really launch Twos to places it’s never been before.

You can download twos on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

