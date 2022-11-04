LARGO, Fla. — A question on the ballot in Largo has turned in to one of the most controversial items for midterm voters in the city.

It asks if the city can sell 87 acres of land to a developer that wants to build a for-profit sports complex.

The land is near East Bay Drive and Highland Avenue, and situated next to the Largo Central Park Nature Preserve.

The land was gifted to the city of Largo in the 1990s to be an extension of Central Park, and was formerly a landfill.

Megan Jetter is leading a group of opponents to the sale of the land, saying the city and Porter Developments has done little to research if a sports complex is even viable on the property.

“Voters are going in blind without questions asked from the very beginning,” Jetter said as she showed us a flyer her group is handing out that detail negative impacts it says could happen if the project moves forward.

The group says environmental concerns, added traffic, and unknown impacts to nearby neighborhoods should give everyone in Largo pause in voting yes.

“The environmental impacts do outweigh any possible economic income for the city,” Jetter said.

But a full study of the property hasn’t been done.

Porter Development didn’t return our request for comment this week, but told Tampa Bay Newspapers' TBN Weekly it is assuming all the risk in buying the property, and that it would hold public meetings before any project moved forward.

The City of Largo is a neutral party in the referendum, and says the ballot question only asks if the city can open talks about selling the property, not develop the land.

“There would be a very extensive development review process including appeasing the property, negotiation of sale, of the sales price, before any final decision would be made on the sale of the property,” said Largo City Manager Henry Schubert.

If the referendum passes, the group pushing for it to fail says it will continue its fight against development o the land.

It’s a fight that could span years if any project on the property were to move forward.