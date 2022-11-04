President Joe Biden is in California Friday to highlight investments from the bipartisan semiconductor chip bill he signed earlier this year to help bolster the domestic supply chain needed for critical goods like cars, phones, appliances and more.

Traveling with Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who is running for reelection in a tight district race, Biden will visit internet company Viasat, which uses chips in its equipment and has a focus on hiring veterans.

Less than one week before the midterm elections end, his California visit is another in a string of trips highlighting the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which included $52 billion for semiconductor research, development, manufacturing and workforce.

Biden also stopped at the groundbreaking of Intel’s Ohio chip manufacturing facility, part of a $20 billion commitment from the company, and he later toured IBM’s Poughkeepsie campus and then made another stop in Syracuse, New York, to spotlight Micron’s $100 billion investment in the area.

The president Friday is expected to highlight the semiconductor chips effort as part of his broader effort to strengthen manufacturing in the United States, adding jobs and bolstering the supply chain after gaps were exposed during the pandemic.

And he’ll point out that Viasat has more than 700 veteran employees across the U.S., out of 7,000 people overall.

Days before the midterms, Biden will continue to contrast his focus on manufacturing and lowering costs with some Republicans’ plans to repeal the Democrats’ sweeping climate, tax and health care bill, which includes money for things like clean energy and competitive drug pricing.