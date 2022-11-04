​​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​A Buffalo-based battery manufacturer plans to expand and bring more jobs to East Buffalo as Viridi has announced plans to double the size of its East Delavan facility.

The company is installing new manufacturing technology as well.

It’s a welcome sign for the East Buffalo neighborhood with Virindi looking to create as many as 500 new jobs for the area.

"There are plenty of people to work,” Jon Williams, Viridi chairman and CEO, said. “There are plenty of capable people who want to work. We just have to be smarter about where we want to locate our businesses, so that they have access to it. It doesn't make sense to put people on three buses to get to a plant."

Virindi is teaming up with the non-profit Greenforce and community leaders to help take a way possible barriers to employment for people in that area.