COLUMBUS, Ohio – One Bidwell, Ohio meat processer will receive more than $1 million to build a new facility, expanding processing by a projected 50% by May 2026.

What You Need To Know The USDA said $73 million will be used for the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP)



$150 million will be split evenly among the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program and the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program



R&C Packing Inc. will receive $1,058,928. The company is one of 21 grant recipients awarded a share of $73 million through the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.

"And this was one of those expansion projects. [It] was designed to help them expand their capacity to be able to take up this increased demand," agriculture expert Andy Vance said.

Despite raising cattle throughout the state, Vance said much of the current meat processing infrastructure is based in other parts of the country.

"A lot of it's just the nature of the beast. These large slaughter facilities are out West, closer to where the cattle are, closer to where the corn is, but I think we will start to see some of these type of plants in Ohio be able to sprout up, get a little larger because there is this increased demand from folks here to know where their meat comes from and to maybe have a more resilient supply chain," Vance said.

In this latest announcement, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said, "Since President Biden laid out a commitment at the start of this year, USDA has worked tirelessly to give farmers and ranchers a fair chance to compete in the marketplace, which in turn helps lower food costs for the American people.”

