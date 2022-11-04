OSHKOSH, Wis. — After just a few days into November, business was looking good at Winnebago Bicycle in downtown Oshkosh.

“I think we’ve already kind of had the best November we’ve had here yet,” said owner Sean Lynch. “I’ve had a couple of really good days here. So far, we’re looking pretty good, I’d say.”

Not only is the month off to a good start, but the amount of stock in the store has rebounded this year after two years of high demand and shortages for both bikes and bike parts.

That could help sales, Lynch said.

“I do think it will probably stay busier than I’m used to for the holiday season because this year we actually have a lot to sell,” he said. “There’s a full inventory here. The shop is just stocked. When people walk in here, they’re not going, ‘It would be cool if I could see this.’ They can actually see it.”

The National Retail Federation is forecasting sales to land somewhere between $942 billion and $960 billion this year. That’s an increase of around 6 to 8% from last year.

Elizabeth Helm is also a business owner in downtown Oshkosh. She opened her store, Moss and Grant, in early 2021.

“It was really good last year. This year, just with how the world is, the economy has gotten a little worse and things are more expensive. It’s been an OK year, it hasn’t been as good as last year,” she said. “The holiday season last year was my best of the whole year, so I’m hoping that this year is also good.”

Helm said she keeps a close eye on the wider economy.

“I think people are still shopping and they want to be shopping. The support local is still in people’s heads and that’s a strong thing,” she said. “I’m hoping that this year will be as good or better than last year.”

While late winter and spring are the bread and butter months for Lynch and Winnebago Bicycle, the holidays provide a nice bump in business.

“It’s nothing like you’ll find in April when people are going, ‘I remember bikes,’ but it’s definitely a time where we have to remember there’s not really such a thing as an offseason per se,” he said. “In the middle of winter, suddenly it’s, ‘we’ve got to be on our game.’”