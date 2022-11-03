From restaurants to wineries and breweries, the town of Warwick has a lot to offer, but getting around to see those sites can be a bit of a challenge.

But lately, John Knowles has been the go-to guy if you need a lift.

“It could be somebody that just wants a round trip from their house to, let’s say, the Sunoco. It could be a tourist that got dropped off by the bus. It could be somebody that is up here that is renting an Airbnb or staying at a bed and breakfast, and they want a complete winery tour,” Knowles said.

Knowles previously had a job that wasn’t cutting it for him. After some brainstorming, a friend suggested opening a taxi service.

“Pretty much every day, I get told by a customer they just can’t get Uber up here or Lyft,” Knowles said.

So Knowles and his wife, Laurie Knowles, opened Warwick Taxi.

“Taking some of my savings, I spent it on getting the car, creating the LLC and getting this whole thing going,” Knowles said.

Sam Tamburelli has been using Warwick Taxi regularly to get to and from work.

“My car got totaled. You know, there’s a lot of deer around here, and I live local, so I saw his card in my job downtown at the Caffe a la Mode, and it just kind of like worked out,” Tamburelli said.

Knowles said he also takes on the role of designated driver for some to prevent people from drinking and driving.

“Very focused on doing something for the local community,” Knowles said.

He said this helps the local breweries and wineries with business as well.

“If one of their main staples for income is serving alcoholic beverages, well, some people aren’t going to take that second drink because they might have to drive,” Knowles said.

Knowles is working more than 60 hours a week to keep up with the demand. As business picks up, he hopes to expand by getting another car and hiring another driver to keep things heading in the right direction.

“I’m just here to help people that need a ride,” Knowles said.