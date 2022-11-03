House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week.
In a statement, Pelosi wrote that “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home."
“Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire [Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital] medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home," the speaker's statement reads.
“The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Speaker Pelosi wrote.
Two officers who raced to the home last Friday after Paul Pelosi called 911 witnessed him being struck in the head by a hammer at least once, according to court documents. Officials said the assault was captured on the officers’ body cameras.
Authorities on Monday levied federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping against David DePape, 42, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi in the early morning hours last Friday.
