There are plans to build a $319 million advanced manufacturing facility in Western New York.
U.K.-based Edwards Vacuum says it will build a 240,000 square foot facility in the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in Genesee County.
Edwards Vacuum is a world leader in vacuum and abatement equipment in the semiconductor industry.
There is no word yet on when that work will begin. Once it’s done, Edwards expects to create 600 new jobs in the Town of Alabama.
Empire State Development is offering a combined $21 million in Excelsior Jobs tax and investment credits.
There’s also an additional $1 million to support workforce development and the training of a diverse and inclusive workforce.