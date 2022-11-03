The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”

What You Need To Know The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey



The alert was posted after officials discovered an online threat directed broadly at synagogues in New Jersey, an official said



In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city’s seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added

The alert was posted after officials discovered an online threat directed broadly at synagogues in New Jersey, a law enforcement official said. The posting, though, did not target any specific synagogue by name, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

More specific details weren’t released, and a message was left with the FBI in Newark.

In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city’s seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community. In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.

In Hoboken, adjacent to Jersey City along the Hudson River waterfront across from New York City, patrols were increased at a synagogue and Jewish center.