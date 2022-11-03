CEDARBURG, Wis. — October might be the new November, at least when it comes to shopping for the holiday season. New research suggests people are starting their shopping earlier than ever.

Several small business say it's a mixed blessing

A recent survey by the consumer research firm McKinsey and Company found that one-third of people planned to begin their holiday shopping earlier this year. In addition, 56% of people said they began their holiday shopping in October.

The data doesn’t surprise Natasha Loos, who owns Cedarburg Toy Company. Loos said she has noticed customers shopping earlier this year. While she believes multiple factors could be playing into it, she suspects the supply chain plays a big role.

“People are still concerned about supply chain. That is still a factor. We place an order and only 75% or 80% of it winds up coming in,” she said. “They are in the mindset that if they see something that speaks to them, they purchase it even if it is in June.”

While Loos said lengthening the holiday shopping season can help by spreading out customers and cash flow, it can also come with challenges. Loos said she worries that if customers come in too early, they may miss her special merchandise that’s brought in just for the holiday season.

“What we hope they will do is if they shopped really early, we hope they still come back to at least explore the things that are specific to the holidays that don’t come out until November,” Loos said.

Whether it is early buyers or last-minute shoppers, Loos said she hopes for a strong holiday sales season in 2022.