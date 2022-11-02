CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte region is home to the headquarters of an umbrella company for brands like Bankrate, C-NET, GameSpot, Healthline, The Points Guy and TV Guide.

Maghan Cook is a Charlotte-area executive whose mission in life is about more than just messaging. She’s the senior vice president of communications, leading a team of 12, and doing internal and external communications for multi-billion dollar company Red Ventures.

"We help people get to know Red Ventures. Whether you work here, or don't work here, our job is to elevate the stories that matter most to Red Ventures," Cook said.

The sprawling campus is just outside of Charlotte, in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

"When you're asking the internet, 'hey do I need to go the doctor about this thing?' Healthline is probably the result that you're getting, whether you know it or not, C-NET, Bankrate, The Points Guy, Lonely Planet; so Red Ventures is a portfolio of companies and brands, and all our brands do is help people make better decisions," Cook said.

She says her secret to her success is in the power of the affirmative.

"I just said yes. I said yes to kind of moonlighting and helping out the leaders of the company when I could. I said yes to learning the business side of things, even though I was a writer," Cook said.

Ric Elias co-founded the company 22 years ago, and Red Ventures has more than 4,500 employees on five continents.

Cook says the on-campus cafeteria, where healthy meals like the salad station are subsidized, is one of the perks.

Several years ago, she made her health a priority.

"Unfortunately my mom was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when I was 28. I started working out, I quit smoking, I started eating well. Losing my mom changed everything, it made me look at life as precious and fleeting," Cook said.

It also brought her even closer to her dad, and she started running.

"I think my running makes me a better leader, I think my ability to endure makes me less likely to give up," Cook said.

She's been a volunteer with Girls On The Run, a nonprofit that teaches girls self-confidence.

"Girls can rule the world and I just want to be part of helping as many girls know that they can," Cook said.

Her mom's death was also a wake-up call about helping to give back for her blessings.

"It made me really examine how I was spending my time, because that's the one thing that you can't buy, and it's the one thing you're losing every second," Cook said.

We caught up with her in a Queen City neighborhood while she and others were working on a home for Re-building Together of Greater Charlotte.

She's a board member.

"We did a building event at Red Ventures, and we staff volunteers for these events all the time," Cook said.

The mission of the nonprofit is to mobilize community volunteers and contractors to provide repairs that make homes safer and healthier for neighbors in need.

"It could be things like mold, and household hazards, or the need to install a ramp," Cook said.

Community service was also important to her late mom, who helped with the U.S. Census and worked the polls for elections, setting an example for Cook to follow.

"I know that she would be happy to see that I'm giving back. To be able to go out and do what I can for people in the Charlotte community, just feels like the right thing to do," Cook said.

When it comes to business, she says if you surround yourself with people who know what you know, and are just like you, you’re going to stay the same person.

Cook says to find an organization that's growing, and that's big and diverse enough to where you can learn all sorts of new skills. She says she learned to swim at age 40, and says it's all about using your time to make yourself better.