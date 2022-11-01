FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Eric Smith has been teaching the basics of trucking for years. Since 2007 to be exact.

What You Need To Know

According to the 2019 census, one in ten truck drivers are military veterans.

At current trends the trucker shortage could surpass 160,000 drivers in 2030.

Senators from California and Nebraska have proposed a bill to expand the G.I. bill benefits to trucking programs to expand access to veterans

He makes sure to always start the 10 week program with the most important lesson, backing up.

“Backing is the Achilles' heel of most truck drivers,” Smith said. “They’ll tell you that starting out backing is hardest thing for them to do.”

Smith has seen a steady flow of students take part in the program at Fayetteville Technical Community College over the years.

He hopes interest continues or even picks up after this two year stretch of trucker shortages nationwide.

“There’s not a product that’s been created that hasn’t been on a truck one time or another,” Smith said.

One positive Smith has seen is not all of his classes lately have been only FTCC students.

If you look closely, you’ll see more and more military service members lining up to drive.

“Sitting behind a computer screen staring at spreadsheets didn’t appeal to me, but something where I could stay busy and work with my hands did,” U.S. Army Sgt. First Class, Brandon Meredith said.

Meredith has spent the last 20 years serving in the U.S. military and is stationed at nearby Fort Bragg.

As his service time comes to a close, he’s turning to trucking as a new career.

“Having this avenue to transition into and being able to not pick and choose what you’re going to do next, but have options, it’s awesome," Meredith said.

The American Trucking Association estimated the trucker shortage hit a historic high of just over 80,000 drivers needed in 2021.

At current trends, the shortage could surpass 160,000 in 2030.

ATA estimates 1 million new drivers will be needed over the next decade to replace those leaving the industry.

Senators from California and Nebraska have recently proposed a bill to expand the G.I. Bill benefits to trucking programs to expand access to veterans to help close these gaps in the industry.

Meredith says he believes this bill could be a win for all.

“We were trusted with going overseas and defending our country,” Meredith said. “So what better person for the job than somebody who’s proven their worth and trustworthiness.”