MILWAUKEE — According to city data, Milwaukee has 13 food deserts. That means the nearest big box grocery store in the area is more than 30 minutes away.

The Hunger Task Force is helping combat that issue with a mobile food market. It travels throughout Milwaukee County visiting neighborhoods and communities that have limited access to fresh and healthy foods.

Along with other staples, local grocer Piggly Wiggly stocks the Mobile Market with a healthy selection of fruits, vegetables, milk (dairy and nondairy options), meat, cheese, yogurt and more. The market does not sell canned items or processed foods.

Shoppers like Wanda Wilson look forward to the one time a month the mobile market stops at her home. She lives in a senior living complex.

Wilson doesn’t drive, so the market coming to her doorstep makes it a lot easier for her to get her groceries.

“It makes it easier for me to get enough food in my home to last me for a month,” said Wilson.

Sherrie Tussler is the executive director of Hunger Task Force. She said the mobile market has its best success in senior public housing and housing for people with disabilities.

“It makes it easier because the transportation issues can be burdensome to get to the grocery store,” said Tussler. “People have to rely on friends and family or have to pay to get to the store. This way the store comes directly to them.”

With help from a federal grant, the Hunger Task Force is able sell all of the food onboard for 50% off.

Wilson said she’s always pleased at how much money she gets to save. She’s thankful this kind of shopping is an option for her and is already excited for next month’s shopping experience.

The market accepts debit cards, credit cards and Quest EBT. No cash is onboard or accepted.

The Mobile Market makes stops daily Monday through Friday in communities throughout the city. For the mobile market’s schedule, click here.