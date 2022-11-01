CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some North Carolina businesses are expressing major concerns about a diesel shortage after seeing the price of the product continuing to go up.

According to Mansfield Energy, a fuel supplier in the U.S., things could get even tougher. The company says fuel markets along the East Coast are dealing with diesel supply constraints, due to tight inventories and market economics for the product constraints.

One Charlotte business is already making adjustments in the event the shortage gets worse.

Thomas Concrete is major supplier of ready-mixed concrete. Its clientele list includes residential and commercial jobs in uptown Charlotte.

The company's container for diesel fuel holds 10,000 gallons. Those gallons are filling up the company trucks so workers can get their jobs done.

"It's constant, trying to keep the [trucks] full," Plant Manager Cody Martin said. "We run through roughly 400 gallons a day and produce on average about 500 yards of concrete a day."

Lately, Martin says the business has been feeling some of the shortage pains. He says its been a bit more challenging to fuel up due to a shortage in diesel fuel.

"Obviously, the prices are going up drastically, so I'm really concerned about that," Martin said. "We haven't felt the full impact of the diesel shortage yet, but we are concerned about it moving forward."

The company has started taking necessary precautions to not waste any fuel.

"Not letting our trucks idle so we can conserve fuel," he said.

Martin says he's hoping for the best, he's just unsure about what could happen next, if the shortage continues.

"If we're not able to service our clients, we won't be able to get paid," Martin said.

Spectrum News 1 also talked with several other businesses, including some construction workers. Many of those employers echoed similar concerns about the availability and pricing for diesel fuel.

Mansfield Energy is encouraging suppliers to not panic-buy their diesel supply.