GAINSVILLE, Fla. — During a hearing Tuesday, the University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Republican Sen. Dr. Ben Sasse as the school's next president.

Following a public comment session with speakers who were largely in opposition of Sasse's appointment, Trustee Marsha Powers applauded the senator and called him a "once-in-a-generation leader."

"And you are that person," she said.

The Board also approved a salary range of not more than $1.6 million for the position, which will be negotiated with Sasse at a future date.

Ahead of the vote approving Sasse to become UF's next president, questions were asked about his educational experience, which comes almost entirely from a five-year stint as president at Midland University in Fremont, Neb., which has just over 1,600 students.

Sasse, who has a BA from Harvard and a Ph.D from Yale, was asked directly by Trustee David Brandon about his background and how it makes him qualified to be president of a top-tier school with more than 60,000 students and an endowment of more than $2 billion.

In a short response, Sasse discussed moments of generational transition in education, UF's culture of excellence needing to be paired with a "culture of humility," and his realization that a school is made up of many people, not just someone alone like Sisyphus from ancient Greek mythology "changing the world."

He did not, though, discuss his time at Midland or go into any depth about how his background and experience have prepared him to lead a school the size of the University of Florida.

Pointing to an "explosion of antisemitism" in the U.S., Trustee Richard Cole asked Sasse how he would address the issue if named university president.

"I would agree with you that (antisemitism) is disgusting," Sasse said, pointing to "multivariable" causes for the current situation.

The U.S. is in a time of disruption, he continued, saying that in such times "people look for scapegoats."

"And we are living through a time of massive cultural upheaval that is not going to be done for decades," he said.

Addressing claims of possible coordination with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office in the search for UF's next president, Trustee Amanda Phalin asked pointedly if Sasse had been in contact with the governor or his office at any time during the process.

In response, Sasse said he probably hadn't been in the same room with DeSantis since the governor was serving in the U.S. Senate in 2016, and said he didn't have any contact with the governor or his office while under consideration for the UF presidency.

As for arguments that selecting a sitting U.S. senator would politicize leadership at UF, Sasse pledged to the Board that while president he would practice "political celibacy."

He added that his job as UF's president would take up so much of his time that he "would have zero bandwidth" for participating in any political activities like campaigning or acting as a surrogate for any candidate.

"I would have no participation in political events in any way" as president, he said. "... And I look forward to a period of political celibacy."

When asked about his stance on LGBTQ issues at the University of Florida and how he would approach the preservation of initiatives and policies already in place, Sasse said he has spoken with current UF President Dr. W. Kent Fuchs and promised his plans are "fairly indistinguishable from his."

Making Sasse a Finalist

Directly addressing one of the main areas of contention in the search for the University of Florida's next president, members of the university's Board of Trustees said Tuesday that they put forth Sasse as the only finalist because other candidates didn't want to be named.

Rahul Patel, chair of the presidential search committee, said that with the exception of Sasse, all of the 12 semi-finalists were sitting university presidents or provosts and none wanted to be named publicly unless they were the sole finalist for the position.

Board of Trustees Chairman Mori Hosseini reiterated Patel's assertion, saying that all of the semi-finalists had "deep concerns" about confidentiality and made it "crystal clear that they would not engage in a process if there was any chance that they would be publicly named unless they were the sole finalist."

Sasse, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump who voted to convict the then-president during his second impeachment trial, is in his second Senate term. He has drawn criticism from some at the school for his opposition to same-sex marriage.

Sasse called the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage “a disappointment to Nebraskans who understand that marriage brings a wife and husband together so their children can have a mom and dad.”

He also declared as unnecessary a bill protecting same-sex marriage that cleared the U.S. House in July.

When asked at a University of Florida forum in early October whether he opposes same-sex marriage, Sasse noted that it is now national law as ruled upon by the Supreme Court and that his goal is to create a “place of respect and inclusion for all Gators,” referring to the school’s nickname.

Some of those who spoke during Tuesday's public comment portion of the hearing brought up Sasse's past stances on LGBTQ issues, with one warning the senator that "he has a huge hill to climb: A hill of trust."

When Sasse was announced as the finalist for president, others questioned his qualifications to run such a sprawling school with more than 50,000 students, and the secretive selection process used in choosing Sasse. A new Florida law allows universities to conduct much of the process outside of the state’s open meetings and public records laws.

Sasse, 50, was previously president of Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, which has just over 1,600 students.

His lack of experience leading a major university came up several times during the public hearing section of Tuesday's meeting, with UF freshman Nathaniel Pelton pointing directly to Sasse's political background as a disqualifier.

Pelton said he was proud to be a University of Florida student, but said he was not proud of the Board's decision "to select a politician as our next president."

"I don't want any politician as my president," he said, ultimately asking Sasse, who was sitting in the room, "Why are you here?"

Calling the prospective president's position as U.S. senator a "fantastic job," Pelton said he wasn't sure why Sasse would walk away from his role in government to take a job as a university president.

"Frankly, I don't know," Pelton said. "And the 60,000 (at UF) don't know."

Having heard from Sasse at a previous hearing, graduate student Alana O'Brien said she was disappointed in the senator's mission for the university, "or lack thereof."

She warned that faculty at the University of Florida made their displeasure with Sasse's selection as a finalist very clear, and by ignoring them, the Board was dissuading future faculty from coming to the school. O'Brien also said that a Sasse presidency was "guaranteed to bring shame and embarrassment" to the university.

"If I was a high school senior right now, I would think twice about coming to UF," she said.

UF junior Andrew Teramykin also addressed the Board to decry what he believed was a lack opportunity to participate in the selection process.

"We were locked out every step of the way," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.