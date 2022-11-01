President Joe Biden is visiting Florida on Tuesday, where he is expected to draw a contrast between his efforts to lower health care costs and some Republicans’ proposals to scale back federal programs like Medicare and Social Security.

One week before the final day of midterm election voting, the president in South Florida will point to his accomplishments this year to lower costs, especially for seniors – his sweeping climate, tax and health care bill capped prescription drug costs at $2,000 a year under Medicare and set a price on insulin, too.

And it also paid for the lower premiums under the Affordable Care Act that first began as pandemic relief. Tuesday marks the tenth anniversary of open enrollment under the ACA.

The president in Florida will also campaign for Democrats running for top office in Florida: Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, who is vying to oust Marco Rubio from the Senate.

Florida is the home of Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee proposed an 11-point plan that includes sunsetting all federal legislation within five years, including programs like Medicare.

The White House pointed out on Tuesday that 63 million Americans benefit from Medicare, 65 million from Social Security and 89 million from Medicaid.

“The American people are going to judge who is standing with them and who is only looking out for their own bottom line,” Biden said in a speech on gas prices Monday. “I know where I stand.”

If Republicans take back power in Congress, top GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California affirmed last week that one of his first priorities would be to repeal some of the tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping climate, tax and health care bill Democrats passed this year.

“If we win the House, we can stop the really bad stuff happening,” he told Breitbart. “If we have the Senate as well, there's some stronger levers we can do.”

If the IRA is repealed, according to a White House fact sheet, 3.3 million people on Medicare could see insulin costs go up, 13 million could pay $800 more, on average, for health insurance under the ACA and 1.4 million would lose a cap on prescription drug costs.