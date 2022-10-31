Authorities on Monday levied federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping against David DePape, 42, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, inside their San Francisco home last week.

“DePape is charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison,” a release from the Justice Department read in part. “DePape is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.”

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked in the early morning hours last Friday by a man, later identified as DePape, who was wielding a hammer. The intruder specifically targeted Pelosi's home and shouted, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" before attacking Paul Pelosi with the hammer, authorities said.

DePape "had zip ties, tape, rope, and at least one hammer with him that morning," and that he attacked Paul Pelosi with his own hammer, per court documents released Monday.

According to court documents, DePape allegedly said he sought to "hold Nancy hostage and talk to her."

"If Nancy were to tell DEPAPE the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps,'" the documents read. "DEPAPE was certain that Nancy would not have told the 'truth.'"

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack, authorities said.

San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott told reporters that officers were called to the Pelosi home around 2:30 a.m. When they entered, they saw DePape and Paul Pelosi “both holding a hammer.” DePape then pulled the hammer from Paul Pelosi and “violently assaulted” him with it before officers tackled and disarmed the suspect, according to Scott.

Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a statement late Friday that Paul Pelosi "underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands," adding that his doctors "expect a full recovery."

"The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country," the statement continued. "The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi's entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault. The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time."

Speaker Pelosi penned a “Dear Colleague” letter on Saturday to thank members of Congress for their support.

“Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” the letter read in part. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”

The Speaker added that her husband’s condition “continues to improve,” and that the outpouring of prayers are “helping Paul make progress with his recovery.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.