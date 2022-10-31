A Honolulu property freighted with history has been purchased by another local business with its own deep roots in the community.

Honolulu Freight Service announced Monday that it has purchased the former Love’s Bakery headquarters located at 911 Middle Street. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Built in 1960, the 92,400-square-foot building sits on three acres of industrial property.

Originally founded in 1851 as Biscuit and Bread Co., Love’s was already well established as the state’s largest commercial wholesale bakery when it moved into the Middle Street headquarters.

The bakery closed in March 2021, a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 230 employees were laid off. An Oregon bakery acquired a license to market bread and other bakery items under the Love’s name.

Honolulu Freight Service said it will retain some of the original facilities features as it renovates the building over the next year to accommodate office and warehouse space. About 220 workers are expected to move to the new building once renovations are complete.

“We look forward to operating out of this highly centralized location in urban Honolulu, which will allow us to enhance services for our customers,” said executive vice president Jim Beidleman. “Several focus areas include providing seamless end-to-end, temperature-controlled shipping and easy access to short-term warehouse storage at a competitive price for local businesses of all sizes.”

The company will maintain operations at its three Oahu locations and its Maui warehouse. It also has terminals in Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland and Tacoma.

Honolulu Freight Service has. Been in business for 86 years. The Love’s headquarters purchase is the largest in the company’s history, according to a release issued on Monday.

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii.