ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Business is booming at Asheville Regional Airport, and it is adding new developments to keep up with all the growth and demand.

AVL is on track with new growth plans for a terminal expansion that will begin in 2023 that provides benefits for travelers. These growth plans will also focus on customer parking, according to a news release from the airport.



The AVL team has added an additional 600 parking spaces from its new shuttle lot that opened last year and a new overflow lot that opened last week.

AVL plans to open an additional secluded lot that will provide 500 more spaces next year, airport officials said.



With new parking expansions being addressed, TURO unfortunately has refused to comply with the AVL operating rules and regulations for the peer-to-peer rentals.

TURO cars that are parked on airport property will be subject to towing as AVL is currently forced to ban all TURO operations while owners can be issued citations or injunctions, as stated in the AVL release.

With the momentous growth in the area exceeding projections, industry consultants are compiling information on growth projections, which will help the airport with planning in the future.

Asheville Regional Airport plans to end this year with the highest number of passengers in history as business continues to for the airport.