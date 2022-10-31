RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s not too late to buy candy and costumes for Halloween.

The National Retail Federation expects people to spend $10.6 billion to celebrate the holiday this year. That’s up from last year.

The Better Business Bureau has some advice to help people have a fun and and safe Halloween, while still staying within a budget.

Nick Hill with the BBB says set a budget.

“The NRF estimates individuals will spend more than $90 on Halloween this year, but you may decide that’s too much, or maybe not enough! Determining your budget ahead of time can help you stay on track while you shop,” Hill said.

The BBB also recommends looking around your home, renting a costume and buying in bulk.

Hill says if you plan to shop at seasonal stores, ask if they will be open after the holiday. Find out how long they plan to stay open, and if they will accept returns after Halloween.

The BBB says if attending an event or visiting a haunted house, research the group offering the experience before purchasing a ticket and make sure there are no complaints against the company hosting the event.

Here are some more tips from the BBB: