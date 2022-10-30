MILWAUKEE — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses were forced to reinvent themselves.

McGlaughlin & Hayes Hat Company, formerly known as The Brass Rooster, was one of those businesses. The Milwaukee custom hat company took on a new business partner as well as a new name. The business also scaled down its retail space to save on rent and it became an appointment only store.

“It was like everybody adapt, or be left behind,” said John McGlaughlin, co-owner of McGlaughlin & Hayes Hat Company.

McGlaughlin said the personal attention his customers got after becoming appointment only got a very positive response.

McGlaughlin’s wife Kate is a co-owner of the business. She said the extra time she has with her customers gives her more opportunity to focus on her custom designs.

“There aren’t a lot of true couturiers in Milwaukee where you can go in and talk to a designer, an expert builder of what you are asking them to make you and actually have your dreams fulfilled,” she said.

Mari VanFelder is a shop customer who commissioned Kate to make her a hat for her daughter’s upcoming wedding. She said Kate’s dedication to her vision and the time she took to sketch the design made the process unique.

“I told her everything that I wanted the hat to represent and just listening to me and talking to me and asking me a few questions, she was able to design the hat of my dreams,” said VanFelder.

McGlaughlin & Hayes Hat Company has clients around the world. Some of their custom-made hats have even been featured in the dramatic series, Peaky Blinders. The hats are also worn by musicians such as Cheryl Crow and countless performers on Broadway stages in New York City.

Visit https://www.mhhats.com/ for more.