Tom Brady has confirmed that he and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The news was first reported by People and confirmed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback in a statement on Instagram.

'We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote, adding that he and Bündchen "will continue to work together as parents."

Bündchen issued a similar statement, expressing fondness for their time together and prioritizing their children: "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart," she wrote. "And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time that we have together and only wish the best for Tom always."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.