APPLETON, Wis. — Just days ahead of Halloween, Kelsea Lessuise was bolstering her family’s candy stock for trick-or-treaters.

“We already got one load of candy so we’ll probably just get another couple of bags and then that will be it,” Lessuise said while shopping at a Target store in Appleton.

What You Need To Know Halloween spending is expected to be a record $10.6 billion this year





One report indicates candy prices may be up as much as 14%





About 70% of consumers plan on handing out candy this year

Price wasn’t a big concern.

“I just know I need candy for the kids,” Lessuise said.

Like many other foods, S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts the cost of candy to be up about 14% this year. That wasn’t affecting what Jon Torma was buying.

“I get what I’m going to get regardless of the price,” he said.

It also won’t change Torma’s giving plans.

“I just give them handfuls,” he said. “I give whatever I can grab and hopefully they keep coming back.”

Stephanie Kain was making her first candy buying stop on Friday. She plans to be well-stocked for the kids in her neighborhood.

“I like seeing all the different costumes and the kids are so excited to get candy every year,” she said. “I always liked trick-or-treating as a kid, so it’s exciting to see all the different kids coming to our house.”

The National Retail Federation said consumers are expected to spend a record $10.6 billion on Halloween this year. That’s up from $10.1 billion last year.

“I feel like more kids are dressing up,” Lessuise said. “I dressed up when I was younger, but I feel like a lot more kids are into it now and doing fun costumes.”