President Biden's visit to Syracuse this week has spread excitement across the region.

The chairman of the Oswego County Legislature is hopeful his strong relationships in Onondaga County will help support the new Micron plant coming to the town of Clay.

“We have tremendous diversity in our housing stock and our housing areas," Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said. "We have rural areas too. We have wooded areas. We have farmland.”

Like leaders all across the area, Weatherup is preparing for Micron. He said from the shores of Oneida Lake all the way up to the city of Oswego, the county has parcels of land ready for both residential and industrial development.

“Our second exit up on Route 81, we have a number of vacant parcels that are fully served with water and sewers," he said. "The bottom half of the town of Hastings, water is available all the way down the north shore of the lake.”

He noted the county has multiple industrial properties available, including the Oswego County Industrial Park.

“Here, when you come up from the site itself up 481, second exit up, we have an industrial site. They’re ready to go with water, sewer, gas and a railyard," he said.

He said many of the industrial sites and housing development opportunities will likely come into play as the areas immediately surrounding the Micron plant fill up.

“The support businesses and then the businesses that support the support businesses, they’re just naturally going to filter out farther from the site itself,” Weatherup said.

That said, from internet access to infrastructure improvements to routes 81 and 481, he emphasizes the Legislature is prepared to get the ball rolling.

“One thing that we are immediately refocusing on is the traffic," Weatherup said. "Certainly, if they were to come up Caughdenoy Road in the town of Hastings, that road is probably near capacity at this point.”

In addition, he said the Legislature will continue pushing for improvements to sewer, water and natural gas services throughout the county.

“The Legislature is pretty in tune with that concept and we have supported it wholly over the last couple of years, and we’re basically ready to go,” Weatherup said.