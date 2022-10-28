Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is focusing in on one person on the campaign trail – and it’s not his opponent, Democrat Charles Booker.

Paul is using his campaign to continue speaking out against the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Paul entered Congress in 2011 and is running for a third term, despite co-sponsoring legislation to impose term limits



The Kentucky Republican told Spectrum News he believes inflation is the number one topic for Kentucky voters



Paul is promising to subpoena “every last document of Dr. Fauci’s," focusing on whether COVID-19 can be traced to lab research in China

“They say a recession is when somebody else loses their job, a depression is when you lose your job and a recovery is when Anthony Fauci loses his job,” Paul told a group of supporters at a campaign event in Richmond, Ky.

If Paul is re-elected and Republicans take control of the Senate, Paul is likely to chair a committee and have the power to authorize investigations. He’s promising to subpoena “every last document of Dr. Fauci’s,” focusing on whether COVID-19 can be traced to lab research in China.

“The most important thing is that we find the origin of the virus,” Paul told Spectrum News.

Paul and Fauci have repeatedly sparred over this issue at several Senate hearings.

Last January, Fauci said he’s had death threats because of the accusations Paul has made against him. Paul “kindles the crazies out there,” Fauci said.

Just wrapped up a new interview with Dr. Fauci.



Since many people are discussing the political climate today I asked him how often he's still getting threats and if he ever asks himself whether it's worth going through it.



More from my interview today/tomorrow. @SpectrumNewsDC

Paul has used “Fire Dr. Fauci” ads to raise money for his campaign. Fauci is retiring in December, before the next Congress is sworn in, but Paul’s attacks still resonate with Paul’s supporters.

“I think Rand has tried to do what the people want,” said Teresa Hockensmith after Paul spoke at a Franklin County GOP event. “He’s explained about the pandemic, a lot of that was unnecessary.”

Inflation

Asked what motivated him to run again, the Libertarian-leaning Paul said he wants to be “a loud voice for not spending more money.”

“There has to be someone in Washington who says no, and I say no often,” Paul said. “I say no because I don’t think we should spend money we don’t have.”

When asked what topic is most important to voters during this election, Paul said inflation.

“Without question it’s items at the grocery store,” he explained. “People are being squeezed. People wanted to get $15 an hour, but what if $15 an hour buys $10 worth of goods? That’s where we are.”

Abortion

While inflation is a key topic for Republicans on the campaign trail, Democrats are focusing on abortion rights.

"At this point I think the better part of valor is to continue to let the states figure out the issue." @RandPaul is not supporting the nationwide abortion ban that @LindseyGrahamSC proposed this week. pic.twitter.com/Zy2toYHRwS — Julia Benbrook (@JuliaBenbrook) September 15, 2022

Paul describes himself as a “pro-life Senator” and says he supports the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Term limits

Paul entered Congress in 2011 and has been a consistent voice for shrinking the size of government and reducing the U.S. role in world affairs. He is running for a third term, despite co-sponsoring legislation to impose term limits.

“I still do support the idea that they would be limited but they would have to be limited for everyone.” Paul told Spectrum News while going door to door to speak with voters in Lexington. “You can’t have term limits for some and not for others.”

Paul unsuccessfully ran for President in 2016 and sidesteps whether he’ll try again in two years. He says he’s only looking at the midterms right now.

“We’ll see what plays out after that,” Paul explained. “I think no one knows who is going to run and I think it’s a mistake for anyone to really talk about or make any announcements about the presidency before this election.”

Paul has far out fundraised his Democratic challenger Charles Booker.