ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a call for a potential public takeover of Rochester Gas & Electric during a town hall meeting Thursday night.

Rochester City Council is being asked for a resolution to have a vote that would make RG&E's parent company, Avangrid, go public. This comes after the utility company proposed a rate hike from 13-22%.

Those opposed to the hike say the company hasn't provided quality service that warrants a hike. Avangrid says the increased rate will fund upgraded infrastructure and more customer service employees.

Attendees at the town hall say it's time for action.

"For a campaign to take over and replace RG&E with a public utility that is affordable, that is climate-conscious, that is local and reinvests ratepayer dollars back into the community so the community can thrive and have the heat and electricity that it needs reliably," said Mohini Sharma, Metro Justice organizing director.

In response, RG&E says going public could result in higher rates, accumulating debt and reduced reliability. Officials with the utility add they are working on recruiting more employees, due to pandemic-related staffing issues.

RG&E previously responded to criticism by issuing the following statement: