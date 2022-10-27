WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Brock Steven owns Rockstar Tattoo Company in West Allis, Wis. He’s been a tattoo artist for 20 years and was known for his black and gray art.

But that's changed.

He's specialized in three-dimensional nipple and areola tattooing for the past eight years. He said the majority of his clients are breast cancer survivors.

“When it was approached to me, I said, 'No, I don’t really do the cosmetic work,”' said Steven. “I started looking into it. I saw the tattooing was being done by doctors, nurses and estheticians — people who weren’t knowledgeable in tattooing, or at least not knowledgeable to create a good tattoo.”

He said he noticed there was a lack of tattoo artists who specialized in this type of art, so he gave it a shot.

“The emotional response, that was it,” said Steven. “I want to do this. I want to keep doing it. I want to do more. I want to do as many as I can. This is something I never thought I’d be doing in my career. I’m so happy it is because I get to help people.”

Now, Steven is known as "Mr. Pink Ink." He has helped and advocated for hundreds of survivors across the midwest, and even Florida.

Monica Vargus recently visited Steven for a touch up on the tattoo she got last year after having a single mastectomy.

“The nipple is the final piece of it,” said Vargas. “It’s not for anybody else but for me and it makes me feel whole and full again.”

She said Steven helped her not only physically but also mentally.

“Talk about it and process your journey is another part of the closure to be able to put it behind and be complete again,” said Vargas.

That’s another reason why he said he does this — to help survivors like Vargas feel complete.

“This is the icing on the cake,” said Steven. “This is the last stop. Let’s try and put this last whole feeling back into the end of this all.”

While Steven still does normal tattoos, he said he's hoping to continue Mr. Pink Ink, even if it means working in a medical setting helping survivors.

