ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal’s theme parks business remain strong as “robust” guest demand continued to fuel its rebound from the pandemic.
In the latest earnings report released Thursday, parent company Comcast said the theme parks generated $2.1 billion in revenue in the third quarter, a 42.4% jump from the same quarter last year.
The division, which is under the NBCUniversal umbrella, saw increased attendance and guest spending at its parks in Florida, California and Japan.
The parks division’s adjusted EBITDA jumped 88.6% to $819 million, its “highest adjusted EBITDA on record,” according to the company.
As the parks continue to thrive, the company is hard at work on Epic Universe, a new theme park in Orlando. The park will be Universal’s largest U.S. theme park when it opens in summer 2025.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.