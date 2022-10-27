ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Gas & Electric's proposed rate hikes will be the focus of a town hall meeting in Rochester Thursday night. The utility company says it's planning for an increase in the range of 13-22%
Rochester City Council's vice president and grassroots organization Metro Justice are hosting the meeting. They want a public takeover of the utility so it can be run like community-owned power companies in Fairport, Spencerport and Churchville.
RG&E's parent company, Avangrid, says the rate hike will go toward upgrading infrastructure and more customer service employees.
The town hall is scheduled to run from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue.