​​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Rochester Mayor Malik Evans say he is fighting to prevent what he calls a ‘pharmacy desert’ in the city’s 19th Ward now that the Walgreens on Thurston Road and Brooks Avenue will close early next month.

Evans says the majority Black neighborhood won’t have a closer place to go as Walgreens is proposing those customers go to the location on Chili Avenue, which is more than two miles away.

The mayor says this is contrary to what Walgreens has expressed, which is a desire to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Here's what one customer has to say.

“People can’t afford to take buses to go get meds,” Madeline Gonzalez said. “It’s very disgusting. We’re all just fed up and angry.”

The Thurston Road Walgreens closes in less than two weeks on Nov. 7.

Walgreens issued a response, saying: "As we move forward on our strategy to expand Walgreens role as a leader in the delivery of healthcare, we are focused on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve. We have made the difficult decision to close this location."

Walgreens says patients should receive notice about service changes in the mail.