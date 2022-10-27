President Joe Biden landed in Syracuse, N.Y. Thursday to help launch a $100 billion, two-decade investment from Micron Technology, as the company plans to build a major memory chip manufacturing facility in the region.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden landed in Syracuse, N.Y. Thursday to help launch a $100 billion, two-decade investment from Micron Technology, as the company plans to build a major memory chip manufacturing facility



Micron announced earlier this year its plans to build the mega fabrication facility, or fab, in White Pine Commerce Park in the town of Clay, bringing tens of thousands of jobs



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday is expected to sign the Community Investment Framework to solidify Micron's partnership with Empire State Development



Micron and the State of New York will establish a $500 million fund to strengthen the surrounding community

Micron announced earlier this year its plans to build the mega fabrication facility, or fab, in White Pine Commerce Park in the town of Clay, bringing tens of thousands of jobs to New York and up to 9,000 high-paying jobs within the company.

Biden landed Thursday to speak about the beginning stages of Micron’s investment and tout his efforts to boost domestic manufacturing of key items like semiconductor chips in order to lower costs and boost supply chain resilience. He will contrast that work with some Republicans’ indication they’d put programs like Social Security in doubt if they take over the Senate this fall.

The president’s trip comes less than two weeks before the midterm elections.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday is expected to sign the Community Investment Framework to solidify Micron's partnership with Empire State Development and the company's commitment for the historic investment.

According to a White House official, Micron and the State of New York will establish a $500 million fund to strengthen the surrounding community, investing $10 million in local educational institutions and another $10 million in local small businesses that power the semiconductor supply chain.

U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., plus U.S. Rep. John Katko and state Sen. John Mannion will attend.

Thursday's visit will be the president's second time in upstate New York this month related to new investments in semiconductor chips, in the wake of his signing the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which sets aside grants for the industry.

IBM, based in Poughkeepsie, is investing $20 billion over the next decade to become a global hub for semiconductor chip and quantum computer manufacturing.

Micron Technology Inc. plans to build four 600,000-square-foot “clean rooms,” on the New York site. It will be roughly 40 football fields in size — making it one of the largest construction projects in North America with construction spending of $31 billion and 5,600 related construction jobs, according to Gov. Hochul’s office.

Spectrum News' Kate Lisa contributed to this report.