KAUKAUNA, Wis. — It’s a pretty typical day for Jeremy Calnin at CarTech Auto Repair in Kaukauna.

He’s doing front end work on a 2017 Chevy Suburban. It’s the kind of work — and the variations that come with keeping a car or truck running — that he looks forward to each day.

“It’s just a love of cars," said Calnin. "It’s something different every day, different cars through the door. It’s never the same two days in a row.”

That idea of no two days being the same holds true in a wider sense, too.

Many repair shops across the state and nation are working through a revolving series of part shortages.

“Some parts are no problem whatsoever, but other parts can tun into days, weeks and even sometimes months before we can get a part,” said CarTech owner Mike Dietzen.

Some of it depends on what kind of car or truck is being fixed or maintained. While more common items like tires, oil filters and brake parts have been affected.

“We were running across vehicles continuously where we couldn’t get rotors for them. Then all of a sudden it seems like that cleared up and then we moved to oil filters,” Dietzen said. “Then after that we moved to chassis parts. It’s really all over the board.”

The business is finding a way around those roadblocks.

“Sometimes we just have to use different vendors then we normally use,” Dietzen said. “Sometimes we have to pay extra shipping to expedite the thing sooner than later.”

Both he and Calnin are looking forward to a more settled supply chain for parts. Just when that will be isn’t clear.

“It’s definitely taking longer to get (parts),” Calnin said. “A lot of times we have top put (vehicles being repaired) back outside and come back to the job once the parts are available.”