President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena in Syracuse today, while some students will get a chance to participate in the historic visit.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Micron's recent announcement to invest up to $100 billion on a new mega-fab campus in the Town of Clay. A White House official also said Micron will announce new investments in the area.

The president will be joined in Syracuse by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. John Katko.

He is expected to land in Air Force One at Hancock Field this afternoon, then head to OCC. Spectrum News 1 has learned that air space over Syracuse has been restricted between 1:15-6:15 p.m.

OCC President Dr. Warren Hilton canceled classes on campus so students could take part in the event. Students were invited to attend a private event in the Storer Auditorium on campus to watch a feed of the president's remarks.

The college will be a partner with Micron to help train many of the 9,000 employees they say will eventually be hired.

"Particularly, we'll be training a lot of those technicians that will be getting those jobs, that the reports you've seen," Hilton said. "Jobs that are paying six-figure salaries. So we'll be doing the training. We'll be working with Micron very closely to make sure that we're building curriculum and design and training programs that will lead to those high-paying jobs."

Hilton says the Micron project will have many impacts on OCC, such as increasing student enrollment and the ability to create future programs.

Gov. Hochul, in a statement, said Micron will make "initial community and workforce commitments established with Empire State Development," investing $250 million into a $500 million Green CHIPS Community Investment Fund. The statement says the fund is "focused on supporting workforce development, education, community assets and organizations, and affordable housing, as well as other initiatives that ensure the Central New York workforce will have the advanced skills needed to sustain leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing."

Today's event is by invite only and the general public will not be able to attend.