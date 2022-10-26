SOUTHGATE, Ky. — Soldering copper pipes into furniture stands is how Natalie Mairose spends part of her day on the job.

She's the owner and founder of Old Soul Creatives, a shop you can find in the Southgate community. It wasn't a physical location at first. In fact, Mairose was working in graphic design before this journey began.

What You Need To Know Natalie Mairose opened up the physical shop of Old Soul Creatives in Sept. 2022



Mairose's shop comprises of different eclectic furniture, including stands made of vinyl records



Mairose calls herself an "old soul," hence the name of her shop She looks to expand on to her shop

“I had this thing that kept pulling me, actually. It’s kind of funny. I was in the right spot, you know? I had the degree, I had everything I asked for and I was still feeling absent intuitively somehow," she said.

This self-proclaimed "old soul," hence the name of her shop, eventually figured out what was missing. She said one day, she had an Elton John record break on her and she wasn't wanting to throw the record away.

“Long story short, I ended up using this record for a scrapbook," Mairose said.

Now, vinyl records get attached to those stands she solders together, and she even crafts other pieces of unique furniture with records. It's a business she once just would pop up at different vendor events to sell these pieces at. Now, she's got her own shop, which opened in Sept. of 2022. She's got an online presence, and people can even custom order different things.

“People can also provide their own records; that’s a really popular thing. Especially if you have scratched up records, damaged or a lot of people will do like a dedication piece to a deceased family member or something like that, so that’s been really cool to do that with people’s records," Mairose said.

Mairose is looking to expand on her shop, add some more workers and other creatives into the mix. While wanting to grow her business, she's also wanting to be a role in her community.

“I really want to bring some more pizzazz into it, maybe do some events around here and bringing more communication around the neighborhood. Maybe a little more music, too? We need to get a little more groovy around here," Mairose said.