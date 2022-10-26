When the summer sun sets and the crowds wash away, businesses in and around Lake George must push through the off-season.

Danielle DeSantis and her husband opened up Loda in August. The cozy and chic restaurant sits next door to their bustling bagel café, Bear’s Cup, that opened in 2019.

With a booming start to their new eatery, the question is how to keep the momentum flowing through the colder months?

“We expected to be open a lot sooner than we did. So it was a little chaotic, the timing of things, because Bolton is so seasonal," said DeSantis.

DeSantis said things have remained busy through the fall and will most likely taper off after the holidays. But with a touch of flare and a lot of creativity, she hopes to keep the doors open all year.

“We’re looking forward to wine pairing dinners, movie nights and we just got this big projector screen. So keep in mind, you’re not going to have the same crowds as June, July and August," said DeSantis.

DeSantis's vision was to bring something different to the Lake George area. The inspiration was half speakeasy, half French bistro with a New York City vibe.

“I’m from New York City, so when I moved here, I liked this town, but I said, 'where am I going to get dressed up?'”

But behind the buzz of the new restaurant is also the reality of the challenges that seasonal businesses face, like inflation and staffing shortages.