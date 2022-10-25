The first of several town halls around the area to discuss the new multibillion-dollar Micron Technology plant coming to the town of Clay was held on Monday evening.

The meeting was held in Clay and hosted by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. It also featured representatives from the town, as well as Micron.

Residents asked questions and expressed concerns, including about the impact of the development on local taxes, environmental impacts of the plant on nearby areas and the impact on traffic.

McMahon acknowledged that traffic was likely what brought many out to the town hall. One town resident said he was concerned the town and county had yet to come up with a definitive plan to handle the increased volume of vehicles.

“The Route 11, Route 31 corridor has been a state problem for the last 30 years and nothing has been done," Clay resident Chuck Swartfager said. "I believe that an 81 on-ramp as some sort of other access to 481 should be in the very first phase.”

McMahon said some adjustments to traffic patterns could be made as soon as next year, but added that major adjustments would not come until the later phases of the process.

Construction on the plant is set to begin in 2024.