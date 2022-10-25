HONOLULU — Despite inflation and fears of a looming recession, tourists worldwide are still flocking to Hawaii.

Demand is showing "no signs of weakness" as consumers continue to place a premium and high priority on leisure travel to the islands, said Hawaiian Holdings President and CEO Peter Ingram. Hawaiian Holdings is the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines.

"Leisure travel has led the global recovery, and I expect this to continue," said Ingram in the company's most recent earnings call Tuesday. "I know the markets are focused on an uncertain economic outlook, but demand across our network is showing no signs of weakness."

As the coronavirus pandemic wanes and a new economic challenge appears on the horizon, Hawaiian Airlines executives remain bullish that recreational and leisure travel will continue its upswing as countries lift their pandemic-related restrictions.

Hawaiian Airlines officials said the company saw strong demand throughout its domestic network and solid recovery in its international network in the third quarter.

Operating revenue was down 1.9% from the third quarter of 2019, but other revenue streams, such as sales of HawaiianMiles, and cargo and freight services, were up 28.2% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Officials said that during the third quarter of 2022, Hawaiian Airlines reached 93% of its 2019 third-quarter system capacity, most coming from North America and regional inter-island network. International routes are still recovering and saw 52% capacity in the recent quarter.

"Outside of Japan, we have also seen a strong recovery on our international routes, [due to] the strength of the U.S. dollar and demonstrating that the robust desire for leisure travel is not a uniquely American phenomenon," said Ingram.

Ingram added that there was high demand coming from Sydney, Australia, and that it was only a matter of time before Japanese tourism picked up.

On Oct. 11, Japan removed most of its pandemic-related restrictions.

"We anticipate a solid recovery in Japan-Hawaii travel in the coming months," he said.

The earnings call comes on the heels of the announcement of Hawaiian Airlines striking an eight-year agreement with Amazon to provide flight operations and maintenance services for the e-commerce giant's air cargo operation. As part of the deal, Amazon will bring in 10 A330-300 freight aircraft, and Hawaiian Airlines will provide crew and line maintenance to man the fleet.

The aircrafts are scheduled to enter service in the second half of 2023.

Hawaiian Airlines hailed the agreement, stating that the partnership would provide the company with a new long-term diversified revenue stream with no aircraft acquisition costs.