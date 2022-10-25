THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Spooky season in Thomasville will never be the same now that they have their own haunted house.

Scream Dreams owner, Charlie Rock Hargett, opened Thomasville's first haunted house this year

The new haunt in town got off to a slow start due to Hurricane Ian

Staff said business has picked up the past two weekends, and they hope to finish the season on a high note, or preferably, with a scream

The new haunt is located on Fisher Ferry Road in an old furniture factory.

The building includes more than 50 rooms, and staff said the past two weekends, hundreds of visitors were brave enough to face them all.

John Chenoweth, who works as the operations manager for the haunted house, said it's been nice to see it all come together.

"I’m just proud to be a part of the project, and to be able to put my hands on stuff and see it through," Chenoweth said.

The scares were scheduled to commence on Sept. 30, but due to Hurricane Ian, the haunt's grand opening was moved to Oct. 7.

Despite the slow start, staff said that visitors have been enjoying their experience.

Chenoweth says owner Charlie Rock Hargett and general manager Gus McPherson have spent the last two years designing each scare, room by room.

“I'm sure it's been a labor of love for them, but it's been a lot of work as well," he said.

Staff said they are still looking for actors to finish the last weekend of the spooky season.