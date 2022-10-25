Home heating costs will be higher this winter, but some help will soon be available.
Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, open up next week. HEAP is a federally funded program that helps low-income households decrease their energy costs and meet home energy needs.
Eligibility for the program is based on several factors such as income, household size, heating sources and whether there is a vulnerable individual living in the residence. Benefits are available to households that pay separately for heat and those where the cost is included in their rent.
The first day to apply for HEAP benefits is Tuesday, November 1.
