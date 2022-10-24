ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Inside Jimmy Z's, plates piled high fly out of the kitchen. But a few months ago, it was a different story. Staffing issues caused the restaurant to shut down over the summer.

"We weren't able to focus on where the heart is,” said manager Anthony Casas. "I know Jimmy and we couldn't give out the service and quality of food the town is accustomed to.”

Jimmy Z's isn't the only place hurting for employees. Other restaurants, like Bill Gray's, still have helped wanted signs in their windows.

"Staffing is the lifeblood of restaurants," said John Gonzalez, president of Bill Gray's. "They do everything, that's what we need to be successful.”

RBA Staffing in Rochester works with businesses to help them with the hiring process.

When the pandemic happened, it created a perfect storm in the workforce, explained Ferah Roman.

"When it initially happened, it was a lot of people 55 and older ready to get out of the workforce,” Roman said. “A lot of women [were] also wanting to stay home with the family.”

Roman adds that employees are being more selective on where to start their careers.

When they needed extra help, Jimmy Z's turned to SUNY Brockport. College students and the return of longtime employees helped the restaurant reopen this fall.

While the restaurant isn't 100% staffed, Casas says the famous plates and shakes aren't going away.