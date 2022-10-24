WAUKESHA, Wis. — Week four of the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial began on Monday. Given Brooks' conduct, Judge Jennifer Dorow ruled that he would not be allowed to testify, resting the defense's case.

Jury instruction and closing arguments are slotted for Tuesday. Jury instructions are 100 pages. Dorow said the jury could expect to get the case by tomorrow evening or sometime Wednesday.

Brooks presented his case near the end of week three.

Several witnesses in the third week, including Sean Backler and Domanic Caproon, described seeing Brooks at their homes after the parade, saying he asked to call an Uber. Brooks did end up using Caproon's phone. Caproon said a lady called him once he had his phone back. When asked if she was an Uber, she said no. Monday mainly centered around witness Jay Carpenter, who was one of the detectives who interrogated Brooks after he was arrested.

After questioning his first witness on Tuesday last week, Brooks was removed from the courtroom for disrupting proceedings, claiming "judicial midsconduct." He was later let back in.

Brooks delivered his opening statements on Thursday afternoon, after the state rested its case against him earlier in the day. He then went on to present his own defense, as he notably waived his right to an attorney.

Brooks faces 76 charges for allegedly killing six people and injuring more than 60 others after driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade in Nov. 2021.

The jury consists of 10 males and 6 females. All of the jurors selected are white.

Four weeks have been set aside for the trial, according to the court calendar.

Brooks changed his not guilty plea last June to not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect. But in September, he changed his not guilty by insanity plea to a not guilty plea.

Brooks has been evaluated by multiple mental health professionals, who deemed him competent to stand trial, saying his peculiar behaviors were not the result of any mental health issues. The court, in consultation with the psychologists, deemed him competent to stand trial and represent himself. The District Attorney said they are not concerned about his competency to stand trial and believes his behavior is a delay tactic.

