MARION, Wis. — Kasey Kolpack is giving the fire truck cabs a close look at the end of the production line at Marion Body Works.

What You Need To Know Marion Body Works is based in Marion, Wis.

It recently opened a second production location in Shawano, Wis.

Expansion is creating 40 to 50 jobs, ranging from welders and production assemblers to some office jobs​

“Right now, I’m inspecting cabs, making sure they’re completely finished and ready to go out the door,” he said.

It’s the last stop before the aluminum structures are sent off to their customers, where they will become part of a finished fire truck.

Kolpack has worked at the Marion-based company for 14 years.

“Every day is something new,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s cool to see all the cabs going out and helping people around the world.”

Marion Body Works makes cabs and bodies for fire equipment as well as commercial, defense and construction vehicles. It also produces its own custom fire apparatus.

The company recently expanded to a second production facility in Shawano. Growing demand for commercial truck bodies and other products drove the decision to the add the new location, said company Vice President Kevin Ignacio.

It’s also seeking additional people to join the company.

“We’re looking for about 40 to 50 new employees,” Ignacio said. “Some office folks, but the main focus is on the manufacturing folks, welders and production assemblers.”

The company is willing to provide training.

“A strong work ethic, a willingness to learn, an eagerness to learn,” Ignacio said. “We will teach you to weld and you can become a welder at Marion Body Works.”

Kolpack has seen the company grow over the past 14 years. He said that’s one of the coolest aspects of a career at Marion.

“When I started here, it was a pretty small company to where it is now,” he said. “It’s getting big.”